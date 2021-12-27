How to watch Western Michigan vs. Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl matchup between the Western Michigan Broncos and Nevada Wolfpack. The game is set for Monday, December 27 at 11 a.m. ET.

The Broncos (7-5, 4-4 MAC) are focusing on their bowl game as they finished last in the Mid-American West division. Despite their record, Western Michigan has a solid offense. They were led by quarterback Kaleb Eleby who had a solid season, but they were bookended by sophomore running back Sean Tyler and sophomore wide receiver Skyy Moore. Tyler had 1,004 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground while Moore had 91 receptions for 1,256 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air.

The Wolfpack (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West) finished just two games back in the Mountain West’s West division. They capped off their regular season with a dominant 52-10 win over Colorado State and are looking to take that momentum into the bowl game. Junior quarterback Carson Strong won’t be playing as he’s off for the NFL Draft. Strong threw for 4,186 yards which were the sixth most in the NCAA. He added 36 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Quick Lane Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the bowl game.

2021 Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Date: Monday, December 27

Kickoff time: 11 a.m.

Stadium: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Western Michigan -255, Nevada +205