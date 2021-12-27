What channel is Western Michigan vs. Nevada on and what is game time for 2021 Quick Lane Bowl

The Western Michigan Broncos represent the MAC and take on the Nevada Wolfpack who represent the Mountain West in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, December 27th. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 11:00 a.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Broncos (7-5, 4-4 MAC) ended their regular season with a 42-21 win over Northern Illinois. They were led by the running back duo of Sean Tyler and La’Darius Jefferson who combined for 1,840 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

The Wolfpack (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West) went into their final regular-season game on a two-game skid but pulled out the momentum inducing 52-10 victory over Colorado State. The player to watch for the Wolf Pack all season has been quarterback Carson Strong, who completed 70.0% of his passes and threw for 4,186 yards with 36 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. But he’s off to the NFL Draft, and won’t be playing today.

Western Michigan vs. Nevada: 2021 Quick Lane Bowl TV info

Game date: Monday, December 27th

Game time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Western Michigan is the -7 point favorite with -255 odds. Nevada is the surprise underdog with +205 odds.