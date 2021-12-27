Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Nevada Wolf Pack will be without several key pieces to their success this season when they play the Western Michigan Broncos in Monday’s Quick Lane Bowl. Head coach Jay Norvell and nearly the entire on-field coaching staff is headed elsewhere, and NFL Draft prospect quarterback Carson Strong opted out of this game.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Western Michigan vs. Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, December 27th at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Western Michigan -7

Point Total: 56.5

Moneyline: Western Michigan -255, Nevada +205

Quick Lane Bowl Betting splits

Western Michigan: 78% of handle, 48% percent of bets

Nevada: 22% of handle, 52% percent of bets

Best Bet

Pick: Western Michigan -7

Nevada lost so much from their team since the end of the regular season with nearly every coach and in addition to Strong, tight end Cole Turner is getting ready for the draft. Other key players to leave the team include wide receivers Melquan Stovall and Justin Lockhart, starting guard Gray Davis and second-team all-conference linebacker Daiyan Henley. With that much turnover in a short period of time, it’s hard to bet against Western Michigan, who also knocked off the ACC Champion Pittsburgh Panthers early this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.