How the public is betting the Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada

The Western Michigan Broncos were .500 in the MAC this year, but are a touchdown favorite against the Nevada Wolfpack in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday morning at Ford Field in Detroit. And that’s because Nevada quarterback Carson Strong has decided to take his talents to the NFL, leaving the Wolfpack without the man that started every game this season.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Right now the Broncos are seven-point favorites at DK, with 78% of the action and 48% of the bets on WMU.

Is the public right?

Honestly? Who can tell on this one. Will the Wolfpack be able to move the ball without Strong and tight end Cole Turner who is Reno’s second-leading receiver? It certainly doesn’t look great for backup Nate Cox, who was 14-20 this season for a touchdown and without an interception. But jumping in as the starter in a bowl game is tough, as evidenced by the fact this line opened with Nevada as the 6.5-point favorite. Just a cool 13.5-point line move, no big deal.

Over/Under

The total is currently set at 56.5. 57% of the action and 67% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

The over is 10-5 this year in bowl games, and teams are playing fearlessly in these Covid-filled exhibition games. We’ll ride that trend into the ground, and we’re glad to get in now instead of what the opener was for this game at 66. That’s the difference Strong makes.

Moneyline

Right now WMU is a -255 favorite with 70% of the action and 41% of the tickets. That makes Nevada a +205 underdog.

Is the public right?

Can we watch a couple of drives first? Let’s see how the Wolfpack moves the ball, and then bet the first half appropriately. But on paper, this would appear to be the Broncos game to lose. I’m just not sure you want to lay 2.5-1 on them pulling through, despite this being a de facto home game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.