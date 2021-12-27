Best DFS lineup strategy for Dolphins-Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 16

To wrap up the Week 16 slate in the NFL, we have the Miami Dolphins traveling down to the Big Easy to play the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins have won six-straight games after defeating the New York Jets 31-24 last week. The Saints are riding a two-game winning streak with their latest win coming on SNF last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Alvin Kamara or Tua Tagovailoa in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

The Saints will be without quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. New Orleans also had tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Captain’s Chair

Ian Book, QB, Saints

This might be a risky choice for tonight, but we are going with the rookie quarterback in the captain’s spot. A lot of people will go with Kamara, who be utilized both in the running and passing game against the Dolphins. But at $18,300 salary, you could save some salary cap space with Book, who will not be asked to do much in his first NFL start.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins

With the Saints not having Kwon Alexander or Malcolm Jenkins on defense, Gesicki should have a favorable matchup tonight. The veteran tight end has been one of Tagovailoa’s top options in the passing game, alongside rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. In his last five games, the former Penn State tight end is averaging 7.1 fantasy points per game. But in his last two games, Gesicki has been targeted 19 times, which is a good sign heading into MNF.

Value Plays

Marquez Callaway, WR, Saints — $7,800

The Saints’ wide receiver unit could be without Tre’Quan Smith, which means they will be looking for Callaway to step up tonight against Miami. Callaway had a nice game last week against the Bucs, where he posted a season-high six receptions (nine targets) for 112 yards.

Despite not scoring a touchdown, he still had 20.2 fantasy points, making it his fifth game this season with double-digit fantasy points. The Dolphins are ranked 27th against WRs (OPRK) this season.

Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins — $7,400

Last week, we saw the Dolphins start Duke Johnson Jr., who had an amazing game last week against the Jets. However, Gaskin still made an impact in the win with 54 yards on 10 carries and 5.4 fantasy points. The young running back is averaging 11.1 fantasy points per game in Miami’s last five games. The Saints’ defense is ranked second against running backs (OPRK) this season, but they will be missing a lot of key players.