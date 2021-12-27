Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, December 27

We have a quality seven-game schedule in the Association on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Christian Wood over 18.5 points (-115)

When it comes to player props, no matter the league, sometimes it is best to keep it simple and think of the matchups. Houston Rockets center Christian Wood should have a favorable matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

In their first meeting on Nov. 27, Wood dropped 33 points on an efficient 13-of-14 shooting from the field in 41 minutes. The 26-year-old big man is averaging 19.1 points per game in their last 10 games. Wood has also scored more than 18.5 points in eight out of his last 10 games and will be a focal point of the Rockets’ offense.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 1.5 blocks (+100)

We’re going to take a chance on Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.’s block prop, which has sneaky value at plus-money. This season, Jackson has been a solid on both ends of the floor, averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

In the Grizzlies’ first meeting against the Suns last month, Jackson recorded two blocks in 26 minutes. The former Michigan State standout has recorded more than 1.5 blocks in six out of the last 10 games.

Terance Mann over 6.5 rebounds (+105)

With Clippers not having Paul George and Reggie Jackson, they will need multiple players to step up in the meantime. One of those players is Terance Mann, who is been playing solid hoops this season.

The 25-year-old wing is averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Mann has put up more than 6.5 rebounds in five out of his last 10 games. In the Clippers’ last game vs. the Nuggets, the former Florida State standout had 11 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds on Sunday night. Out of the three player props, this one seems like a long shot, but it’s a fun prop play to end the night.

