NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, December 27

We’ve made it past Christmas weekend and the NBA will get the final week of 2021 started with seven games on tap for Monday. That means plenty of opportunities for you to find quality value plays in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,900

Adams has been a solid value play as of late for the Grizzlies, averaging 26.5 fantasy points per game in his last five outings. During last night’s blowout victory of the Kings, he came off the bench and put up 10 points, nine rebounds, and six rebounds, earning DFS users 33.75 points. He should be utilized in a similar manner tonight against the Suns, so consider the veteran big man for your lineup.

Bruce Brown, Brooklyn Nets, $4,700

Brown returned from COVID protocols just in time for Christmas and produced big for the Nets in their victory over the Lakers. He dropped 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists to earn DFS users 31 fantasy points in the win. As the Nets continue to navigate an ever-changing lineup due to health and safety protocols, players like Brown will continue to get an opportunity to step up. He’ll get another chance to do the same tonight against the Clippers.

Romeo Langford, Boston Celtics, $3,400

The Celtics revealed on Monday morning that star small forward Jaysom Tatum has been placed in health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s matchup against the Timberwolves. That presents a good opportunity for backup Romeo Langford to step up. He netted 28.25 fantasy points last Wednesday vs. the Cavaliers and could generate that same level of production with increased minutes tonight.