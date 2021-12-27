Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Hawks on Monday

In the first game of a doubleheader on NBA TV tonight, Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls will head on the road to play the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Bulls (20-10) are coming off an eight-point home win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night and have won three straight games. The Hawks (15-17) have lost three out of their last four games, which includes a 14-point loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Bulls vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -6

Between the two teams, the Bulls are the healthier team as the Hawks have 10 players in the league’s health and safety protocol. Chicago has won their last three games by an average of 9.3 points per game. The Bulls have lost their last two road games, but are still 9-6 away from United Center. Chicago is 6-3 against the spread in the last nine games and 3-2 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Hawks have lost seven straight games at home and 0-8 ATS in their last games at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is missing a ton of their core players and will look to put together something on offense against one of the better defensive teams in the league. The Hawks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games and 3-8 ATS when they are the underdog this season.

Over/Under: Under 210

In the Bulls’ last five games, they are averaging 109 points per game, while the Hawks are just barely averaging over 100 points per game (101.8). This total could go over, but it has gone under in four out of the Hawks’ last five games. Furthermore, Atlanta has scored less than 100 points in their last three games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.