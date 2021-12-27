Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Spurs on Monday

The Utah Jazz will play Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night in the final week of 2021.

These two teams last played each other on December 17, where the Spurs escaped with a 128-126 over the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 27 points, while Dejounte Murray had a triple-double consisting of 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Mitchell won’t play on Monday due to a back injury. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Jazz vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +7

The Spurs are without star point guard Dejounte Murray, who was placed in the league’s health and safety protocol over the weekend. However, San Antonio was able to pick up a 144-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. It was the Spurs’ third straight win and fourth in their last five games.

San Antonio is averaging 128 points per game in their last five games and defeating teams by an average of 29 points per game. The Spurs are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games and 4-5 ATS when they are the home underdog. San Antonio is also 2-2 ATS when they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Jazz have won their last three games, but they will be without Mitchell. Utah is 10-3 on the road this season and has won six straight games on the road. The Jazz are 1-5 ATS in their last six games, but 8-5 ATS this season when they are the road favorites.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

When these two teams played a couple of weeks ago in San Antonio, the total points scored were 254. I highly doubt we’ll see the same scoring output with no Murray or Mitchell on the floor tonight. However, the total has gone over in 13 of the Jazz’s last 18 games, while the total has gone over in five of the Spurs’ last six games.

