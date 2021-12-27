Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Suns on Monday

The highlight of Monday’s NBA schedule will be a battle between two top teams in the Western Conference as the Phoenix Suns welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to the Footprint Center.

Phoenix (26-6) is just two days removed from its 116-107 Christmas Day loss to the Warriors, a competitive game that was back-and-forth until Golden State pulled away in the fourth quarter. Chris Paul led with 21 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Devin Booker had a quiet outing during the holiday battle, only dropping 13 points.

Memphis (20-14) demolished the Kings last night with a dominant 127-102 victory. Trailing by one at halftime, the Grizzlies really cranked things up in the second half and ran away from their opponent for the road victory. It was Desmond Bane who was the offensive leader in this one, dropping 28 points in the victory.

Phoenix enters as an eight-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 221.5.

Grizzlies vs. Suns, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +8

Memphis is 6-4 against the spread as a road underdog and 3-2 when having no rest. The team will hyped up and give a Phoenix a fight. The Suns will be missing Jae Crowder, who entered health and safety protocols. Take the points with the Grizzlies.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

Phoenix is trying to get back into the win column and is going to want to push the pace in this one early. Memphis will be up to matching them offensively, so take the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.