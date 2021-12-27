Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers on Monday

In one of the last couple of games to tip-off on Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will head to the Pacific-Northwest to play the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET.

The Mavericks (15-17) are in need of a win after losing to the Utah Jazz 120-116 on Christmas night. The Trail Blazers (13-19) saw their two-game winning streak snapped last week by the New Orleans Pelicans. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Dallas -1

This game could go either way as the Mavericks and Blazers are missing key players due to injury and the COVID-19 list. Dallas has fared well against teams from the West with a 12-9 record, despite their ability to not score a ton of points. The Mavericks have lost their last two games on the road, but are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 road games. Dallas is also 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

The Blazers are 1-6 straight up and against the spread in their last seven games at Moda Center. Portland has not been great on defense recently, allowing 113.2 points per game in their last 10 games. With Damian Lillard on the floor, you always have a chance to be in any game and to win it outright. But Portland is 2-8 ATS when they are the underdog and 7-11 ATS after a loss this season.

Over/Under: Over 212.5

Despite the Mavericks being one of the lower scoring teams in the league, this seems like a low point for tonight’s game. The Mavericks have scored 100 points or more in four out of their last five games. However, the total has gone under in nine of Dallas’ last 12 games. The Blazers can score, which is not a problem, it’s more so their defense. Portland has a record of 15-17 when it comes to the over this season.

