NFL playoff picture: What does Dolphins-Saints mean for AFC, NFC standings

The Miami Dolphins take on the New Orleans Saints to close out Week 16 of the NFL season. The Dolphins enter on a six-game win streak and are third in the AFC East, but still in the playoff hunt. The Saints will have third-string quarterback Ian Book under center and are needing a win to stay in playoff contention for the NFC.

Miami Dolphins playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Dolphins are 7-7 heading into this game and in third place of the AFC East. A win in this game will put them one game behind both the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. They would also be in a three-way tie for the seven seed that would be decided by tiebreakers. The Dolphins need to take advantage of the Saints quarterback situation if they hope to make a playoff push.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Chiefs beat the Steelers

Titans beat the 49ers

Bengals beat the Ravens

Bills beat the Patriots

Colts beat the Cardinals

New Orleans Saints playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South so the Saints are going into this game at 7-7 and needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt for a wild card spot. At the moment, they are one game back of the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds. If the Saints come away with the win, they would enter a three-way tie for those two spots that would come down to a tiebreaker.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Packers beat the Browns

Rams beat the Vikings

Buccaneers beat the Panthers

Cowboys beat Washington

Cardinals lost to the Colts

49ers lost to the Titans

Eagles beat the Giants