NFL playoff picture: What does Dolphins-Saints mean for AFC, NFC standings

The Miami Dolphins take on the New Orleans Saints to close out Week 16 of the NFL season. The Dolphins enter on a six-game win streak and are third in the AFC East, but still in the playoff hunt. The Saints will have third-string quarterback Ian Book under center and are needing a win to stay in playoff contention for the NFC.
Miami Dolphins playoff picture
Current AFC standing
The Dolphins are 7-7 heading into this game and in third place of the AFC East. A win in this game will put them one game behind both the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. They would also be in a three-way tie for the seven seed that would be decided by tiebreakers. The Dolphins need to take advantage of the Saints quarterback situation if they hope to make a playoff push.
Rest of the AFC playoff field
Chiefs beat the Steelers
Titans beat the 49ers
Bengals beat the Ravens
Bills beat the Patriots
Colts beat the Cardinals
New Orleans Saints playoff picture
Current NFC standing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South so the Saints are going into this game at 7-7 and needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt for a wild card spot. At the moment, they are one game back of the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds. If the Saints come away with the win, they would enter a three-way tie for those two spots that would come down to a tiebreaker.
Rest of the NFC playoff field
Packers beat the Browns
Rams beat the Vikings
Buccaneers beat the Panthers
Cowboys beat Washington
Cardinals lost to the Colts
49ers lost to the Titans
Eagles beat the Giants