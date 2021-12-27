How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on December 27th episode

We have reached the final Monday Night Raw of 2021, coming to us live tonight from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The last episode of the year also serves as the go-home show to this Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta on New Year’s Day. We’re going to get a busy show for tonight as the red brand wraps up the build to the big show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, December 27th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

During last week’s show, we finally witnessed the long brewing split between AJ Styles and Omos. The former Raw Tag Team Champions fell short against the Mysterios last week after the latter refused to tag into the matchup, allowing for the former to get rolled up for the pin. Omos proceeded to attack Styles afterwards, setting up a one-on-one encounter between the two tonight.

Speaking of the Mysterios, they will finally battle the Street Profits in the finals of the RK-Bronament for the right to become the No. 1 contenders for the tag belts. The match was supposed to happen a few weeks ago, but was postponed due to Montez Ford being out. The winners will get a title match against RKBron, presumably at the ppv.

Also on the show, United States Champion Damian Priest will defend his belt against Dolph Ziggler. Also, we’re bound to get the finishing touches on the Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Championship and the singles match for the Raw Women’s Championship.