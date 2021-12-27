Opening Week 17 Eagles vs. Washington odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Eagles didn’t run into many problems against the New York Giants as they beat their divisional opponent easily, 34-10. Washington takes on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 16’s Sunday Night Football game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for at the Eagles-Washington Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: Eagles -4

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Eagles -190, Washington +160

Early pick: Eagles -4

Washington is likely to come into this matchup with a very large chip on their shoulders, but I don’t think any sized chip will be enough to overcome the momentum of the Eagles right now with how poorly they’re executing in all phases of the game. They’ve lost three-straight games — all to divisional opponents — and their defense has given up over 497 yards in each of their last two. Dating back to 2015, one team has swept the annual Washington-Eagles series, and I think they keep the tradition alive with two wins for Philly in the 2021 season.

