Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 20

We’re looking at the current EPL standings as we head into Matchday 20 in the middle of the week.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League
Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates with Ruben Dias after scoring their side’s sixth goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

The English Premier League continues a particular busy week with Matchday 20 starting Tuesday with three matches scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET. Arsenal’s match with Wolves has been postponed due to COVID-19 and injury issues at Wolves but the rest of the games are going ahead as scheduled.

The race at the top of the table remains tight with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all keeping pace with each other. Arsenal has climbed into the mix but still remains in fourth place, while West Ham United has fallen behind the pace a bit.

At the bottom of the table, Norwich City and Newcastle are in a precarious position. Burnley is typically not in this section of the table, although the club has usually hovered close to the relegation zone. Everton and Southampton are two clubs also not typically fighting relegation but both find themselves dangerously close to the bottom of the standings.

  1. Manchester City: 15-2-2, 47 points
  2. Liverpool: 12-5-1, 41 points
  3. Chelsea: 12-5-2, 41 points
  4. Arsenal: 11-2-6, 35 points
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: 9-2-5, 29 points
  6. West Ham United: 8-4-6, 28 points
  7. Manchester United: 8-4-5, 28 points
  8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 7-4-7, 25 points
  9. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5-8-4, 23 points
  10. Leicester City: 6-4-7, 22 points
  11. Aston Villa: 7-1-10, 22 points
  12. Crystal Palace: 4-8-6, 20 points
  13. Brentford: 5-5-7, 20 points
  14. Southampton: 4-8-6, 20 points
  15. Everton: 5-4-8, 19 points
  16. Leeds United: 3-7-8, 16 points
  17. Watford: 4-1-11, 13 points
  18. Burnley: 1-8-6, 11 points
  19. Newcastle United: 1-8-10, 11 points
  20. Norwich City: 2-4-12, 10 points

