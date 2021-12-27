Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 20

The English Premier League continues a particular busy week with Matchday 20 starting Tuesday with three matches scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET. Arsenal’s match with Wolves has been postponed due to COVID-19 and injury issues at Wolves but the rest of the games are going ahead as scheduled.

The race at the top of the table remains tight with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all keeping pace with each other. Arsenal has climbed into the mix but still remains in fourth place, while West Ham United has fallen behind the pace a bit.

At the bottom of the table, Norwich City and Newcastle are in a precarious position. Burnley is typically not in this section of the table, although the club has usually hovered close to the relegation zone. Everton and Southampton are two clubs also not typically fighting relegation but both find themselves dangerously close to the bottom of the standings.