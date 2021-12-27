Opening Week 17 Browns vs. Steelers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football.

The Browns gave it their best effort but Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were too much to handle and they lost a close one to the Green Bay Packers, 24-22. The Steelers continued to show that they shouldn’t have won seven games this year as they got smacked by the Kansas City Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Browns-Steelers Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: Browns -3

Opening point total: 41

Opening moneyline: Browns -150, Steelers +130

Early pick: Under 41

I usually hate to bet the under, especially with a point total this low, but this divisional matchup has the makings of a low-scoring affair. The Steelers are struggling to find spark in any phase of the game, and their rushing defense is getting gashed on every attempt. If the Browns establish the run early as they so often do, they could dominate time of possession run this thing out and keep the score low to stay alive in the playoff race.

