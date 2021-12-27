Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Clippers on Monday

The late game of Monday’s NBA schedule will bring us an East vs. West battle at Crypto.com Arena as the Brooklyn Nets pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Brooklyn (22-9) is trying for its second victory in Los Angeles in three days after knocking off the Lakers 122-115 on Christmas. The shorthanded Nets held control of the holiday battle for nearly its duration, holding down the fort without the presence of Kevin Durant or LaMarcus Aldridge. James Harden stepped it up with a triple-double performance of 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the victory.

Los Angeles (17-16) fell just short of the Nuggets last night in a 103-100 loss at home. The team had no answers inside the paint for reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who pulled down 22 rebounds to go with 26 points on the night. Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Boston Jr. both led the Clippers with 18 points. L.A. is still trying to re-adjust to life without Paul George, who is out for the next 3-4 weeks with a torn UCL.

Brooklyn enters this matchup as a four-point road favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 213.5.

Nets vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -4

The Clippers are 6-9 against the spread after a loss and are trying to scramble just 24 hours a close loss to the Nuggets. Lay the points with the Nets as they most likely got a boost of confidence from that Christmas Day win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Over/Under: Under 213.5

Both of these teams are under-friendly squads and that will most likely manifest itself tonight with the Clippers playing the back-end of a back-to-back and the Nets on the road. Lean into the under.

