NFL MVP odds: Can anyone catch Aaron Rodgers at this point?

The Green Bay Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers are on their way to another year as the top seed in the NFC. At 12-3, the Packers lead the conference with two games to go against division opponents: the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. After reading that, you’re probably thinking the Packers should run the table. If that happens, it’ll be hard to make a case against Rodgers win back-to-back MVP awards. Let’s take a look at his odds to win MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP odds: -175

Rodgers three for 3 TDs last week against the Ravens in a 31-30 win to jump Tom Brady as MVP favorite at +125. After Week 16, there was a good chance Rodgers’ MVP odds would go up. He tossed another 3 TDs against the Browns and has only thrown 2 INTs since that Week 1 loss. That’s 2 INTs in 14 games. I wonder how many QBs in the NFL have had a game this season in which they threw 2 INTs ... Anyway, you get the point. Rodgers is playing his best football and perhaps the best football of any player right now. A-Rod is leading the NFL in passer rating, QBR and INT% with two games left.

So the most likely scenario is the Packers go 14-3, finish with the best record in the NFL while Rodgers leads the League in passer rating and QBR again. You could argue the reason the Packers are so successful, above all other reasons, is the fact Rodgers rarely turns the ball over. If that continues, Rodgers should go back-to-back.

