Rashaad Penny, Derrick Gore among the five best players to add in Week 17 waivers

We have made it through 16 weeks of the fantasy football season and we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. If your league has playoffs continuing into this week then you are needing the best matchups you can find. You also need the most upside you can put together with your lineup and you may need to look to the waiver wire in desperation. With that in mind, here are some names that are available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues that are worth a waiver wire add in Week 17.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks (rostered in 44.4% of ESPN leagues)

Penny rebounded from a down game in a big way against the Chicago Bears' defense. He looks to be the starting running back and he is coming off a performance in which he found the endzone and rushed for more than 130 yards. If he is still somehow available in your league, this is your sign to pick him up and at least stash him on your bench.

Derrick Gore, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (rostered in 0.5% of ESPN leagues)

Chiefs starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was knocked out of the majority of their Week 16 game with a collar bone injury. The Chiefs were up so CEH wasn’t needed to be rushed back, and he was ruled out late in the 3rd quarter. While you watch the injury report this week, it isn’t a bad idea to have Gore on your roster just in case CEH misses some time.

Carson Wentz, QB Indianapolis Colts (rostered in 41.6% of ESPN leagues)

The Colts' offense literally runs through Jonathan Taylor, but Wentz has strung some good performances together. Even though he is largely throwing to players that invoke a “who?”, Wentz is finding the endzone and avoiding bad passes. If your quarterback has a bad matchup or if they suffered an injury, Wentz isn’t a bad backup option for your roster.

Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers (rostered in 16.2% of ESPN leagues)

Lazard came away with a score in the Packers' Week 16 matchup and he now has two touchdowns in his last three games. He has at least four targets in his last three games and the Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. In the short term, Lazard faces a defense that is giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Washington Football Team (rostered in 10.6% of ESPN leagues)

At the time of this writing, the Washington Football Team hasn’t had their Sunday Night Football game. Barring an injury to Seals-Jones, he has a great matchup in Week 17 for a tight end. The Eagles are giving up the most points per game to opposing tight ends and gave up a touchdown to Even Engram who is having a terrible year. Seals-Jones isn’t a sexy add, but he has the upside and the matchup.