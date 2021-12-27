Dolphins vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16 Monday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in a game with huge NFL playoff implications. Both teams are 7-7 and sitting a game back of their respective wild card leader. Miami needs help to secure a playoff berth, but New Orleans could claim a berth if they win out thanks to tiebreakers.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Dolphins are in fairly solid shape from an injury perspective — at least for it being the end of December. Phillip Lindsay and Adam Shaheen were limited in practice on Thursday, but got in full practices the rest of the week and the team has no players listed with a final injury designation. The Dolphins also have nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including wide receivers Allen Hurns and Lynn Bowden, Jr.

The Saints have some questionable players on the injury report, but nobody ruled out or doubtful. The injury questions surround OT Terron Armstead (knee), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder, knee), and WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder). Beyond that, COVID-19 is ravaging their roster. They will likely be without three starters on offense and three starters on defense. That includes QB Taysom Hill, RT Ryan Ramczyk, linebackers Kaden Elliss and Demario Davis, and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

The Dolphins are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.