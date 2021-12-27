NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to eighth straight win in Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC West champions for a sixth straight season. Patrick Mahomes had 3 TDs in a 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 on Sunday to go to 11-4. The Chiefs are in good position to pick up the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs. Mahomes does the throwing, so therefore he’s been a big reason why Kansas City is in this position. Let’s take a look at Mahomes’ NFL MVP odds heading into Week 17 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patrick Mahomes NFL MVP odds: +1200

If there’s anyone who can come out of nowhere to win this award, it’s Mahomes. It isn’t exactly out of nowhere. Mahomes was 10/1 heading into Week 16, tied with a few others for the third-best odds to win MVP behind Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Mahomes’ only other competition may end up being Rodgers. So let’s play out a scenario.

The Packers win both of their last two games. Rodgers is OK, doesn’t make mistakes but doesn’t light the world on fire. Green Bay is 14-3 and has the best record in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Chiefs run the able and win the AFC’s top seed. K.C. finishes the season with the Bengals and Broncos, both contenders for the playoffs. Mahomes torches both of them. The Chiefs win 10 in a row.

If this plays out, there should at least be a debate. God forbid Rodgers stumbles in the final two games. There’s a scenario in which Rodgers could sit Week 18 against the Lions if there’s nothing to play for. That could help Mahomes narrow the gap. It isn’t a bad idea to take a long shot at Mahomes winning MVP. Crazier things have happened in the world in 2021.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.