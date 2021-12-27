Dare Ogunbowale worth Week 17 waiver wire add with James Robinson out with Achilles injury

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, ending his 2021 campaign and presenting a long road to recovery for next season.

The second-year running back nearly matched the production of his rookie season, posting 767 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 14 games played. With Carlos Hyde also done for the year, backup Dare Ogunbowale (0% ESPN and Yahoo) will most likely take the reins for the final two games and is worth a waiver wire add in your fantasy league.

Jaguars RB Dare Ogunbowale: Week 17 waiver wire

Ogunbowale only got a handful of touches entering Sunday’s game and got active once Robinson went down. He had 17 carries for 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground and also caught two passes for 15 yards through the air.

With essentially nothing to play for, the Jags might as well continue to kick the tires on their backups for the final two weeks of the season. Expect the veteran back to continue to rack up carries when traveling to New England next Sunday.