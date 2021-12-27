Derrick Gore worth Week 17 waiver wire add with Clyde Edwards-Helaire dealing with injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited Sunday’s blowout victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers with an injured collarbone. The second-year back took nine carries for 27 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury early in the second half. He didn’t return to the action. Post-game x-rays were negative and he will get an MRI on Monday.

Darrel Williams was effective as a backup and so was Derrick Gore (2% Yahoo/1% ESPN), who will be a waiver wire commodity this week.

Chiefs RB Derrick Gore: Week 17 waiver wire

Gore took 12 carries for 43 rushing yards in Sunday’s victory over the Steelers. He successfully split carries with Williams in CEH’s absence and while Williams is rostered in over 60% of fantasy leagues, Gore is readily available.

The rookie tailback has been productive over the past several weeks for the Chiefs. In their win over the Raiders two weeks ago, he had nine carries for 66 yards. With more carries, his numbers should go up if Edwards-Helaire misses time.