Jordan Howard and Boston Scott worth Week 17 waiver wire adds with Miles Sanders dealing with injury

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders exited Sunday’s blowout victory over the New York Giants with a hand injury, never to return to the field. He was having a productive afternoon with seven carries for 45 yards before going down with the injury.

People around the organization fear that it’s a fracture, which is a shame considering that the third-year back was starting to finally find a rhythm this season. With Sanders potentially out for the final two games of the season, the Eagles will most likely turn to backups Jordan Howard (17%Yahoo/9% ESPN) and Boston Scott (15% Yahoo/14% ESPN) to carry the load as the team tries to fight its way into the postseason

Eagles RBs Jordan Howard/Boston Scott: Week 17 waiver wire

Both running backs got plenty of action in Sanders’ absence on Sunday, combining for 21 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in the win. Howard’s day was cut short as he suffered a stinger in the second half, but he should be good to go next week.

Both have had solid individual performances this season and could be a handcuff tandem to primed to be scooped off the waiver wire this week.