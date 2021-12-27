Luka Doncic, Dame, KAT headline NBA injury report for Monday, Dec. 27

The NBA season continues Monday with seven games on tap. There are plenty of intriguing matchups on the schedule but the most important development might be some stars coming back from the league’s health and safety protocols. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report in the association.

NBA injury report, December 27th

Lonzo Ball (protocols) TBD

Ball got put in protocols Sunday, so he’s unlikely to be cleared in time for this game. The Bulls have seen basically every player hit the protocols at some point this month, so the team has already adjusted to having roster shortages.

Trae Young (protocols) TBD

Kevin Huerter (protocols) TBD

John Collins (protocols) TBD

Jalen Johnson (protocols) TBD

Young should be approaching the tail end of his isolation period, while Huerter could still be a few days away. Collins and Johnson got put in the protocols Sunday, so both are likely out for this game.

Jalen Green (injury management) questionable

Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) questionable

Green and Porter Jr. aren’t going to move the needle for casual fans, but both players are value adds in fantasy and DFS formats. Green is also one to watch in the Rookie of the Year race, as he could make up some ground with other players ahead of him in protocols.

Miles Bridges (protocols) doubtful

PJ Washington (protocols) doubtful

Cody Martin (protocols) doubtful

All three players got put in the protocols Sunday, so it seems unlikely for them to hit the floor in Monday’s game. Look for Jaden McDaniels, James Bouknight and Kelly Oubre to see boosts in DFS formats with Bridges and Washington out.

D’Angelo Russell (protocols) TBD

Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) TBD

Anthony Edwards (protocols) TBD

Edwards should be nearing the end of his isolation period, while Russell and Towns are likely out for this game. The Timberwolves have a big outbreak on their hands, so there’s no telling who will actually be available for this contest outside of the three notable names.

Donovan Mitchell (back) OUT

Mitchell did not travel with the Jazz as he deals with a lower back strain. He’s out for the next two games, but this doesn’t appear to be a long-term injury.

Dillon Brooks (protocols) TBD

Brooks, who has been one of the best players in the league in recent weeks, got put in the league’s protocols Sunday. In his absence, look for Desmond Bane to take on a bigger role in this offense.

Luka Doncic (ankle, protocols) TBD

Kristaps Porzingis (toe) questionable

Doncic has been dealing with an ankle injury but is also in COVID protocols. His status is likely trending towards out. Porzingis has played through his toe issue so while he’s expected to be listed as questionable, the big man is likely to play.

Damian Lillard (personal) questioanble

CJ McCollum (lung) TBD

Jusuf Nurkic (protocols) doubtful

Nurkic entered protocols late Sunday so he’s probably out. Lillard has a personal matter and is questionable. McCollum said recently his collapsed lung has fully healed, so the question now will be his conditioning and stamina. The Trail Blazers are flirting with playoff contention, so having McCollum back will be a big boost once he’s 100 percent.

Kevin Durant (protocols) OUT

LaMarcus Aldridge (protocols) OUT

Kyrie Irving (protocols) TBD

Durant and Aldridge have already been ruled out, and there’s a good chance Irving won’t clear the protocols due to his unvaccinated status. James Harden and company got a big win on Christmas Day with fringe personnel, so look at Patty Mills and Nic Claxton as potential value plays in DFS formats.