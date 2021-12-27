Super Bowl 56 odds: Packers, Bengals making big push to close out regular season

The Green Bay Packers were already on the shortlist of Super Bowl 56 contenders entering the season and they’ve done nothing to shift that opinion in the eyes of fans and bettors. However, the Packers did something of note in the latest odds update for who would win the championship.

Green Bay is now ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the odds list, which is the first instance of Aaron Rodgers’ group inching ahead of Tom Brady’s. Of course, we know how the playoff meeting between the two teams ended last season so this doesn’t mean much when it comes to on-field results. However, it’s now clear oddsmakers view the Packers as the favorites out of the NFC instead of the defending champions.

The Cincinnati Bengals are making a big push of their own. Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win over the Ravens to complete the season sweep for Cincinnati, which has won four of its last six games with one loss coming in overtime. Burrow’s injury seems to be a non-issue and Joe Mixon is healthier than ever. In a crowded AFC picture, the Bengals look like a strong sleeper pick

On the flip side of this equation, the Arizona Cardinals remain in a funk. Arizona got throttled by the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day, solidifying the Colts as a playoff contender. The Los Angeles Chargers, who have been suspect in several games, laid the biggest dud of Week 16 with a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans. The Chargers haven’t been able to parlay their hot start into big things, and could end up being out of the playoffs when this is all said and done.

Among all the chaos, the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs remain strong plays in this category. The Rams keep winning and will be motivated by the possibility of playing a home Super Bowl, while nobody outside of Tom Brady has beaten Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a meaningful game. Those two squads could be meeting up to decide the championship by the end of this season.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading towards Week 17, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 17 Team Week 1 Week 16 Week 17 Team Week 1 Week 16 Week 17 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +500 +400 Green Bay Packers +1300 +550 +450 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +450 +600 Buffalo Bills +1000 +1000 +800 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1000 +850 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1200 +1100 New England Patriots +3500 +1000 +1200 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +1600 +1400 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +1800 +2000 Tennessee Titans +3000 +2500 +2000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +4000 +2800 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +3000 +3500 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +3500 +4000 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +6000 +5000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +8000 +7500 New Orleans Saints +3000 +20000 +10000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +25000 +10000 Cleveland Browns +1600 +6000 +15000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +10000 +15000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +15000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +20000 +15000 Washington Football Team +5000 +20000 +25000 Denver Broncos +4500 +20000 +50000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +10000 OTB New York Giants +8000 +10000 OTB Chicago Bears +6500 +10000 OTB Seattle Seahawks +2000 +20000 OTB Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 OTB OTB New York Jets +15000 OTB OTB Detroit Lions +20000 OTB OTB Houston Texans +30000 OTB OTB

