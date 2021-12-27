 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl 56 odds: Packers, Bengals making big push to close out regular season

These two teams appear to be separating themselves late in the year. We take a look at Super Bowl odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 16.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field following a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers were already on the shortlist of Super Bowl 56 contenders entering the season and they’ve done nothing to shift that opinion in the eyes of fans and bettors. However, the Packers did something of note in the latest odds update for who would win the championship.

Green Bay is now ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the odds list, which is the first instance of Aaron Rodgers’ group inching ahead of Tom Brady’s. Of course, we know how the playoff meeting between the two teams ended last season so this doesn’t mean much when it comes to on-field results. However, it’s now clear oddsmakers view the Packers as the favorites out of the NFC instead of the defending champions.

The Cincinnati Bengals are making a big push of their own. Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win over the Ravens to complete the season sweep for Cincinnati, which has won four of its last six games with one loss coming in overtime. Burrow’s injury seems to be a non-issue and Joe Mixon is healthier than ever. In a crowded AFC picture, the Bengals look like a strong sleeper pick

On the flip side of this equation, the Arizona Cardinals remain in a funk. Arizona got throttled by the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day, solidifying the Colts as a playoff contender. The Los Angeles Chargers, who have been suspect in several games, laid the biggest dud of Week 16 with a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans. The Chargers haven’t been able to parlay their hot start into big things, and could end up being out of the playoffs when this is all said and done.

Among all the chaos, the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs remain strong plays in this category. The Rams keep winning and will be motivated by the possibility of playing a home Super Bowl, while nobody outside of Tom Brady has beaten Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a meaningful game. Those two squads could be meeting up to decide the championship by the end of this season.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading towards Week 17, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 17

Team Week 1 Week 16 Week 17
Team Week 1 Week 16 Week 17
Kansas City Chiefs +500 +500 +400
Green Bay Packers +1300 +550 +450
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +450 +600
Buffalo Bills +1000 +1000 +800
Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1000 +850
Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1200 +1100
New England Patriots +3500 +1000 +1200
Indianapolis Colts +3500 +1600 +1400
Arizona Cardinals +4500 +1800 +2000
Tennessee Titans +3000 +2500 +2000
Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +4000 +2800
San Francisco 49ers +1400 +3000 +3500
Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +3500 +4000
Baltimore Ravens +1400 +6000 +5000
Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +8000 +7500
New Orleans Saints +3000 +20000 +10000
Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +25000 +10000
Cleveland Browns +1600 +6000 +15000
Minnesota Vikings +5000 +10000 +15000
Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +15000
Miami Dolphins +3500 +20000 +15000
Washington Football Team +5000 +20000 +25000
Denver Broncos +4500 +20000 +50000
Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000
Carolina Panthers +9000 +10000 OTB
New York Giants +8000 +10000 OTB
Chicago Bears +6500 +10000 OTB
Seattle Seahawks +2000 +20000 OTB
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 OTB OTB
New York Jets +15000 OTB OTB
Detroit Lions +20000 OTB OTB
Houston Texans +30000 OTB OTB

