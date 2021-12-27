 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bengals backup QB Brandon Allen placed on COVID-19 list for Week 17

We break down news that Bengals QB has been placed on COVID-19 list. What it means for Week 17 and beyond.

By Chet Gresham
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Brandon Allen (8) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen has been placed on the COVID-19 list. This information by itself doesn’t move the needle when it comes to fantasy football or sports betting, but we have seen COVID-19 spread within positions and quarterback is the most important position on the team.

So, the worry is that Joe Burrow, who just had the best game of his career, could end up testing positive at some point this week and placed on the COVId-19 list before the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in a big AFC showdown in Week 17

Fantasy football implications

We shouldn’t jump the gun, as Burrow could be safe for this week, but it is a situation to monitor. If Burrow and Allen were to miss this game, the Bengals offense would have very little upside against a red hot Chiefs defense. But let’s not think about that right now.

