Miles Sanders broke bone in his hand, will get MRI, other tests to see if he can play through it in Week 17

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders suffered a hand injury in Sunday’s Week 16 win over the New York Giants, and x-rays have revealed he broke a bone, per Ian Rapoport. The report indicated Sanders left the stadium in a soft cast and will have an MRI and additional tests on Monday to determine if there is additional damage and if he can potentially play through it.

Sanders finished Sunday’s game with seven rushes for 45 yards and a three-yard reception. Boston Scott led the team with 12 rushes for 41 yards and Jordan Howard had nine rushes for 37 yards. Howard added two receptions for 19 yards and Kenneth Gainwell had a six-yard reception in two offensive snaps.

Fantasy football implications

We should know more before waiver claims are due at the end of Tuesday, but it might not be enough to know for sure if Sanders is out or not for Week 17. If we don’t know for sure, you’re better safe than sorry in making some claims. Boston Scott got the most work, but Howard and Gainwell seem likely to split up the passing work.

Gainwell has shown arguably the most talent upside of the backup trio, but Scott and Howard are steady veterans and Gainwell has lost work accordingly. The waiver ranking would be Scott, Howard, Gainwell.