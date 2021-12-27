Mike Evans placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Week 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Evans did not play in Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury and will likely not play on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Fantasy football implications

Without Evans and Chris Godwin in the starting lineup, quarterback Tom Brady had to lean on Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, and Cameron Brate in the receiving game. Brown was the Bucs’ leading receiver with 10 receptions (15 targets) for 101 yards. Gronkowski had one reception (two targets) for 23 yards and Brate had two receptions (four targets) for 11 yards and a touchdown.

Along with those three players, we saw Cyril Grayson Jr. make some plays in Sunday’s win over the Panthers. Grayson was Tampa Bay’s second-leading receiver with three receptions (three targets) for 81 yards. The Buccaneers will look for those receivers to step up again as they get ready to face the Jets in Week 17.