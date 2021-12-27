 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aaron Jones dealing with injury, should be OK, but Week 17 status is a little TBD

We break down Monday’s news that Aaron Jones is dealing with some kind of injury. What it means for Week 17 and beyond.

By David Fucillo
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers is tripped up by Greedy Williams #26 of the Cleveland Browns during a game at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was seeing limping significantly late in the team’s Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns. It’s unclear what the injury was, but head coach Matt LaFleur told the media on Monday that Jones should be OK, per Wes Hodkiewicz. LaFleur did not that the “team will see how he works through everything the next few days.”

Fantasy football implications

It’s unclear what exactly is going on, but keep an eye out for the practice participation reports this week. It would not be surprising to see Jones show up as limited, although it’s possible a couple days of rest have him good to go.

A.J. Dillon is his backup and is unavailable in most fantasy leagues. If Jones ends up a question heading into this coming Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, running backs available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues include Justin Jackson, Rex Burkhead, Rashaad Penny, and Dare Ogunbowale.

