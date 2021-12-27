Aaron Jones dealing with injury, should be OK, but Week 17 status is a little TBD

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was seeing limping significantly late in the team’s Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns. It’s unclear what the injury was, but head coach Matt LaFleur told the media on Monday that Jones should be OK, per Wes Hodkiewicz. LaFleur did not that the “team will see how he works through everything the next few days.”

Fantasy football implications

It’s unclear what exactly is going on, but keep an eye out for the practice participation reports this week. It would not be surprising to see Jones show up as limited, although it’s possible a couple days of rest have him good to go.

A.J. Dillon is his backup and is unavailable in most fantasy leagues. If Jones ends up a question heading into this coming Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, running backs available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues include Justin Jackson, Rex Burkhead, Rashaad Penny, and Dare Ogunbowale.