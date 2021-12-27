Clyde Edwards-Helaire avoids significant injury, but likely out for Week 17

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was forced from their Week 16 game against the Steelers with a collarbone/shoulder injury. The good news is that an MRI revealed no structural damage, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. There was swelling, but Rapoport says the Chiefs’ back should return “shortly.”

How long “shortly” is, is up for interpretation, but another report has him “week-to-week” with a bruised shoulder, per ESPN’s Ada Schefter. If that report holds true, Edwards Helaire will miss Week 17 against the Bengals. That would push Darrel Williams to the forefront once again, while Derrick Gore would see a bump in work.

Fantasy football implications

Williams has shown that he can be a good source for fantasy points and would become a near must-start as long as Edwards-Helaire is out. Williams has shown a nose for the end zone lately, as he has four touchdowns over the last six games.