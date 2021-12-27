HC Nick Sirianni “hopeful” Jordan Howard can play in Week 17

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard was forced from their Week 16 game with a stinger. The good news is that head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Monday that Howard’s MRI came out well, and they he is hopeful the running back can go against Washington this week.

Howard playing would be very good news for Philadelphia, as Miles Sanders is out with a broken finger. The Eagles are right in the thick of the playoff race and need Howard on the ground. Philadelphia has been running the ball well, even with some injuries, but losing both Howard and Sanders would be tough.

Fantasy football implications

If Howard can play, he becomes a good fantasy play as the lead back on a team that can get the ground game moving. If Howard does have trouble practicing this week and is a question mark, Boston Scott would be the likeliest back to lead the way in Howard’s absence.