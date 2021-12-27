Allen Robinson activated from COVID-19 list ahead of Week 17

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, setting a path for him to return for the team’s Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants this Sunday.

Robinson clearing COVID protocols brings some late-season relief for the Pro Bowl receiver, whose 2021 campaign has been plagued by both injury and chaos within the Bears’ offense. He suited up for the first nine games of the season before missing several weeks with a hamstring injury. He’d make a brief return for their Week 14 loss to the Packers two weeks ago before going right back out onto the COVID-19 list.

Through 10 games, A-Rob has just 32 receptions for 353 yards and one touchdown on the year.

Fantasy football implications

This is positive news for Robinson but fantasy managers should still keep a watchful eye on his status throughout the week in the event that something else comes up.