Lions WR Josh Reynolds placed on COVID-19 list for Week 17

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, per Tim Twentyman. With Reynolds testing positive, he’ll now head to the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fantasy football implications

Reynolds was targeted frequently in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but only had two receptions for 36 yards. Since joining the Lions on Nov. 21, the 26-year-old has been a solid addition to the lackluster wide receiver unit, which only had rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown.

But with Reynolds possibly out for Week 17, Detroit would look to lean on the trio of KhaDarel Hodge, Tom Kennedy, and Kalif Reynolds. Hodge had one reception for 21 yards, Kennedy posted two reception for 16 yards, and Raymond recorded three receptions for 12 yards. The Lions will gear up to play the Seattle Seahawks on the road. The Seahawks’ defense is giving up 19.9 fantasy points per game and nine touchdowns to receivers this season.