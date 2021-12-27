 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nevada’s backup QB Nate Cox stands 6’9, will start 2021 Quick Lane Bowl

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 7-point underdogs in the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl starting backup QB Nate Cox. Could his 6’9 frame help give them a shot against Western Michigan?

Running back Devonte Lee #2 and quarterback Nate Cox #16 of the Nevada Wolf Pack during first half action against the Boise State Broncos on October 2, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images

The 2021 Quick Lane Bowl kicks off Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. ET, as the Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Western Michigan Broncos. The Broncos are 7-point favorites as the Wolf Pack look to piece together an offense after starting QB Carson Strong declared for the NFL draft and opted out of the bowl game. Nate Cox will get the start for Nevada, standing at 6’9 — making him the tallest quarterback in college football. If he were to enter the NFL, he’d be the tallest quarterback in NFL history.

In addition to being without Strong at quarterback, Nevada will also be without their top-six receivers with an interim head coach at the helm in Vai Taua. Former head coach Jay Norvell accepted the position of head coach for the Colorado State Rams. That’s not the end of their depth chart shakeup though. Starting wide receiver Melquan Stovall and left tackle Jacob Gardner followed Norvell to CSU, while receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Cole Turner opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.

Cox is in his senior year and has attempted just 20 pass attempts in the 2021 season, completing 14 of those for 158 yards and a touchdown while throwing no interceptions.

The 2021 Quick Lane Bowl will air on ESPN and will be available to live stream on WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

