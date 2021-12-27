Jayson Tatum placed in health and safety protocols

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Monday morning, per Shams Charania. Tatum now joins eight other Celtics players, who were placed in the league’s protocol over the last week or so. The Celtics are scheduled to play the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.

It is not clear if Tatum tested positive for COVID-19, but he did have it in January. If the 23-year-old wing player tests positive for the virus, then he’ll be out for 10 days or have to have two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

This season, Tatum has been one of the Celtics’ best players, along with Jaylen Brown. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He’s also shooting 41.7% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range. It will be interesting to see who the Celtics sign to a 10-day deal to replace Tatum’s spot on the roster.