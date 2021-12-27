NFL schedule, Week 17: Who is playing, which games have moved times, what has been flexed

The NFL wraps up Week 16 when the Saints host the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Both teams are 7-7 and can climb into a playoff berth with a win to close out the week. There’s a long way to go, but both teams could take control of their playoff fate with a win.
While Week 16 is still wrapping up, the NFL has already announced some adjustments to the Week 17 schedule. The league moved the Panthers-Saints game from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. and moved Rams-Ravens from 4:25 p.m. to 1 p.m. Both games will remain on FOX.
Here’s a look at the complete Week 17 schedule. It’s also worth noting that Thursday Night Football is officially concluded for the 2021 regular season. All times listed are ET.
1 p.m.
Rams at Ravens, FOX
Atlanta at Buffalo, FOX
Giants at Bears, CBS
Chiefs at Bengals, CBS
Raiders at Colts, FOX
Jaguars at Patriots, CBS
Bucs at Jets, FOX
Dolphins at Titans, CBS
Eagles at Washington, FOX
4:05 p.m.
Broncos at Chargers, CBS
Texans at 49ers, CBS
4:25 p.m.
Cardinals at Cowboys, FOX
Panthers at Saints, FOX
Lions at Seahawks, FOX
Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m.
Vikings at Packers, NBC