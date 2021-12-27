NFL schedule, Week 17: Who is playing, which games have moved times, what has been flexed

The NFL wraps up Week 16 when the Saints host the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Both teams are 7-7 and can climb into a playoff berth with a win to close out the week. There’s a long way to go, but both teams could take control of their playoff fate with a win.

While Week 16 is still wrapping up, the NFL has already announced some adjustments to the Week 17 schedule. The league moved the Panthers-Saints game from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. and moved Rams-Ravens from 4:25 p.m. to 1 p.m. Both games will remain on FOX.

Here’s a look at the complete Week 17 schedule. It’s also worth noting that Thursday Night Football is officially concluded for the 2021 regular season. All times listed are ET.

1 p.m.

Rams at Ravens, FOX

Atlanta at Buffalo, FOX

Giants at Bears, CBS

Chiefs at Bengals, CBS

Raiders at Colts, FOX

Jaguars at Patriots, CBS

Bucs at Jets, FOX

Dolphins at Titans, CBS

Eagles at Washington, FOX

4:05 p.m.

Broncos at Chargers, CBS

Texans at 49ers, CBS

4:25 p.m.

Cardinals at Cowboys, FOX

Panthers at Saints, FOX

Lions at Seahawks, FOX

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m.

Vikings at Packers, NBC

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m.

Browns at Steelers, ESPN