Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina postponed due to Covid-19

The Virginia Tech Hokies and North Carolina Tar Heels will postpone their game scheduled for Wednesday, December 29th thanks to Covid-19 issues. It was originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2, and is just the latest hole in the college basketball schedule that will need to be filled.

The Hokies (8-5, 0-2 ACC) fell 76-65 to Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium last Wednesday, one of the few games to get played in front of the holiday schedule. UNC (9-3, 1-0 ACC) has fallen only to Purdue, Tennessee, and Kentucky, so all three losses are against the top 11 teams in the country according to KenPom.

Wednesday is the first full day of scheduled return for college basketball after a mostly-unplanned break in the season thanks to Covid. There are only two games on the Monday list, with 23 more currently scheduled for Tuesday. How many will be played is still up in the air, as the NCAA is also meeting with the Centers for Disease Control about the 10-day quarantine period regarding positive tests.