Week 8 AP college basketball poll keeps Baylor, Duke, Purdue on top

Usually you see a lot more movement from week-to-week in the AP college basketball poll than what’s below. But with Covid-19 paring the schedule down to a sliver the last week, it is the exact same 25 teams from Week 7 to Week 8, with only a slight change in the order.

The Arizona Wildcats 77-73 loss on the road to the Tennessee Volunteers was the biggest market mover, taking U of A from No. 6 to No. 9, while giving the Vols a boost from No. 19 to No. 14. The Alabama Crimson Tide’s upset loss to unranked Davidson was penal though not fatal, as they fell from No. 10 to No. 19 in the sample.

Also taking a slight hit were the Xavier Musketeers for their 71-58 loss at the Villanova Wildcats. There is just one more non-Big East game remaining for teams in that league, and it’s Villanova vs. Temple in a Big 5 showdown on Wednesday on the Main Line.

Here is the complete AP Week 8 College Basketball Poll on December 27th:

College Basketball Week 8 AP Poll Ranking Team Last Week Votes Ranking Team Last Week Votes 1 Baylor (11-0) 1 1,525 (61) 2 Duke (11-1) 2 1,448 3 Purdue (11-1) 3 1,371 4 Gonzaga (10-2) 4 1,335 5 UCLA (8-1) 5 1,296 6 Kansas (9-1) 7 1,233 7 USC (12-0) 8 994 8 Iowa State (12-0) 9 985 9 Arizona (11-1) 6 973 10 Michigan State (10-2) 11 901 11 Auburn (11-1) 12 826 12 Houston (11-3) 13 801 13 Ohio State (8-2) 14 787 14 Tennessee (9-2) 19 729 15 Seton Hall (9-1) 15 716 16 LSU (12-0) 17 609 17 Texas (9-2) 16 567 18 Kentucky (9-2) 20 459 19 Alabama (9-3) 10 426 20 Colorado State (10-0) 21 366 21 Providence (11-1) 22 315 22 Villanova (8-4) 23 312 23 Xavier (11-2) 18 237 24 Wisconsin (9-2) 24 207 25 Texas Tech (9-2) 25 121

More to come.