Week 8 AP college basketball poll keeps Baylor, Duke, Purdue on top

With barely any games played in the last seven days, there isn’t much movement amongst the Top 25.

Usually you see a lot more movement from week-to-week in the AP college basketball poll than what’s below. But with Covid-19 paring the schedule down to a sliver the last week, it is the exact same 25 teams from Week 7 to Week 8, with only a slight change in the order.

The Arizona Wildcats 77-73 loss on the road to the Tennessee Volunteers was the biggest market mover, taking U of A from No. 6 to No. 9, while giving the Vols a boost from No. 19 to No. 14. The Alabama Crimson Tide’s upset loss to unranked Davidson was penal though not fatal, as they fell from No. 10 to No. 19 in the sample.

Also taking a slight hit were the Xavier Musketeers for their 71-58 loss at the Villanova Wildcats. There is just one more non-Big East game remaining for teams in that league, and it’s Villanova vs. Temple in a Big 5 showdown on Wednesday on the Main Line.

Here is the complete AP Week 8 College Basketball Poll on December 27th:

College Basketball Week 8 AP Poll

Ranking Team Last Week Votes
1 Baylor (11-0) 1 1,525 (61)
2 Duke (11-1) 2 1,448
3 Purdue (11-1) 3 1,371
4 Gonzaga (10-2) 4 1,335
5 UCLA (8-1) 5 1,296
6 Kansas (9-1) 7 1,233
7 USC (12-0) 8 994
8 Iowa State (12-0) 9 985
9 Arizona (11-1) 6 973
10 Michigan State (10-2) 11 901
11 Auburn (11-1) 12 826
12 Houston (11-3) 13 801
13 Ohio State (8-2) 14 787
14 Tennessee (9-2) 19 729
15 Seton Hall (9-1) 15 716
16 LSU (12-0) 17 609
17 Texas (9-2) 16 567
18 Kentucky (9-2) 20 459
19 Alabama (9-3) 10 426
20 Colorado State (10-0) 21 366
21 Providence (11-1) 22 315
22 Villanova (8-4) 23 312
23 Xavier (11-2) 18 237
24 Wisconsin (9-2) 24 207
25 Texas Tech (9-2) 25 121

