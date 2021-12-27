Duke postpones next two games vs. Clemson on Wednesday, Notre Dame on Saturday

The ACC is awash in Covid-19, as the Duke Blue Devils won’t play their next two scheduled conference games against Clemson and Notre Dame.

Duke’s next two games — against Clemson on Wednesday, and Notre Dame on Saturday — have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Blue Devils’ program, @TheAthleticCBB has learned. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) December 27, 2021

NEWS: Our game at Clemson on Wednesday (12/29) has been postponed due to Duke's health/safety protocols. — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 27, 2021

The Blue Devils are the No. 2 team in the latest AP college basketball poll, with their only loss this season at Ohio State on November 30th. They last played a game on Wednesday, December 22nd, a 76-65 win over Virginia Tech at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Virginia Tech also has postponed their upcoming game against North Carolina for Covid issues as well.

The Notre Dame game was scheduled for Saturday, January 1st at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. No makeup dates or times for either contest have been announced.

The NCAA and CDC are currently in talks about reducing the required 10-day quarantine after a player tests positive for the virus. But until that happens, we’ll continue to see postponements and rescheduled games across college basketball. Only two games are on the slate for this evening, with Brown and Syracuse the only one involving two Division I teams.