Duke postpones next two games vs. Clemson on Wednesday, Notre Dame on Saturday

The No. 2 Blue Devils catch Covid-19, and will be on the shelf for a bit.

By Collin Sherwin
Duke Blue Devils forward Joey Baker, forward Paolo Banchero, guard Trevor Keels, forward AJ Griffin and forward Wendell Moore Jr. huddle during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cameron Indoor Stadium.&nbsp; Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC is awash in Covid-19, as the Duke Blue Devils won’t play their next two scheduled conference games against Clemson and Notre Dame.

The Blue Devils are the No. 2 team in the latest AP college basketball poll, with their only loss this season at Ohio State on November 30th. They last played a game on Wednesday, December 22nd, a 76-65 win over Virginia Tech at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Virginia Tech also has postponed their upcoming game against North Carolina for Covid issues as well.

The Notre Dame game was scheduled for Saturday, January 1st at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. No makeup dates or times for either contest have been announced.

The NCAA and CDC are currently in talks about reducing the required 10-day quarantine after a player tests positive for the virus. But until that happens, we’ll continue to see postponements and rescheduled games across college basketball. Only two games are on the slate for this evening, with Brown and Syracuse the only one involving two Division I teams.

