Boise State status for Arizona Bowl up in the air due to COVID-19

Like a handful of other college football bowl games this month, the status of Friday’s scheduled Arizona Bowl between Boise State and Central Michigan could be affected by the rising surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported on Monday that Boise State is getting its COVID-19 results today. This comes just 24 hours before the football team is scheduled to fly down to Tuscon, AZ, to begin prep for the exhibition. There is concern the team will not have enough players available for the game, so the tests will determine if the Broncos will be able to play in the New Years’ Eve bowl game.

Roughly halfway through bowl season in college football, the sports has already seen the schedule altered because of COVID-19. The Hawaii Bowl, Military Bowl, and Fenway Bowl have all been outright cancelled due to high numbers of positive tests within participating programs while the Gator Bowl had to swap out Texas A&M for Rutgers due to several positive tests within the Aggies’ program.

Washington State is still looking for an opponent to play in Friday’s Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX, after Miami pulled out of it last week. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that if Boise State isn’t able to participate, then Central Michigan could pull out of the Arizona Bowl and make the four-hour trip to El Paso to face Washington State in the Sun Bowl. We’ll see how these moving parts shake out.