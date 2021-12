Dolphins vs. Saints: DFS salaries for Week 16 Monday Night Football Showdown on DraftKings

The Miami Dolphins are headed to the Caesars Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints on Week 16 Monday Night Football. The game could prove to be an interesting one for DFS players especially, considering some of the players that are unavailable due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks. The Saints will be starting their third-string quarterback, rookie Ian Book, after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian landed on the COVID-19 list. Conversely, the Dolphins will be relatively healthy as

Unsurprisingly, Alvin Kamara is the most expensive option at captain with a salary of $18,300. Though he’s bound to be a chalky play, he could be the crux of this offense given the uncertainty at the quarterback position. Mark Ingram sits as a much cheaper option in the flex should they lead on the run, with his salary at just $5,200.

For the Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle ranks as the most-expensive captain pick with a salary of $17,400. He missed Week 15 due to being on the COVID list but has been the king of volume through his rookie season, averaging nearly 9 targets per game as Tua Tagovailoa’s go-to guy.

Week 16 DFS salaries: Dolphins vs. Saints Showdown