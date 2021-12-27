Dolphins vs. Saints: Week 16 MNF fantasy points projections to help you set your lineup

The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints close out Week 16 on Monday Night Football in a key matchup for both teams. Both teams can take a big step toward securing a wild card berth with a win, while a loss would leave a team firmly on the outside looking in.

More immediately, Monday marks the end of the semifinal round for most fantasy football leagues. The game features some significant options in the fantasy realm and quite a few matchups will come down to players like DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Alvin Kamara, and a Marquez Callaway type.

The Saints are impacted by COVID-19 heading into this game with starting QB Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. New Orleans is starting former Notre Dame QB Ian Book, which will impact all of the Saints skill position players. Meanwhile the Dolphins are dealing with some COVID issues, but not nearly to the level of the Saints. The most notable skill position player on Miami’s COVID list is wide receiver Allen Hurns.

As we head into this game, it helps to see what the analytics are saying about potential performances. Looking at ESPN fantasy projections, there are plenty of start/sit decisions to consider for both teams.

Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa: 15.5

RB Myles Gaskin: 11.1

RB Duke Johnson: 8.2

WR Jaylen Waddle: 14.1

WR DeVante Parker: 12.6

TE Mike Gesicki: 10.5

TE Durham Smythe: 3.0

K Jason Sanders: 6.8

Dolphins D/ST: 8.0

Saints

QB Ian Book: 14.1

RB Alvin Kamara: 18.1

RB Mark Ingram: 6.8

WR Marquez Callaway: 8.9

WR Tre;Quan Smith: 8.3

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey: 4.5

WR Ty Montgomery: 4.4

TE Nick Vannett: 5.7

K Brett Maher: 7.0

Saints D/ST: 5.2