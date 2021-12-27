Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson declares for 2022 NFL Draft, opts out of Rose Bowl vs. Utah

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson officially announced on Monday that he will forego his senior season in Columbus and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. With his announcement, the dynamic wideout has officially opted out of the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl matchup against Utah this Saturday on New Year’s Day.

It’s been a special 3 years… To Buckeye Nation with love. ✌ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FRKHTwNEwj — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 27, 2021

The OSU receiver continually improved from his numbers from his freshman year in 2019 until this season, proving to be a dangerous weapon opposite of Chris Olave within the Buckeye offense. This year as a junior, he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns, also adding an additional rushing touchdown on the ground. His successful campaign earned him Second Team All-Big Ten honors this year.

Wilson is currently projected as a first-round pick with some mock drafts projecting him to be the first receiver taken off the board. He is estimated to go anywhere from the 10 to 15 range but he could always improve his stock with a good combine season in the winter/spring.