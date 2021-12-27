Titans place WR Julio Jones on COVID-19/Reserve list ahead of Week 17

Tennessee Titans WR Julio Jones was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins. WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was also placed into COVID protocols. The Titans are coming off a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 16 to improve to 10-5, maintaining first place in the AFC South.

Fantasy football impact: Titans WR Julio Jones

If your season-long league is still in the playoffs, this is likely the championship round. If you’re relying on Jones, how did you get this far? Jones only had one catch for seven yards on TNF against San Fran. He hasn’t been much of a factor all season long due to injuries. Really, the more impactful player going on the COVID list is N-WI, who had a few catches on TNF. With both receivers likely out for Week 17, the Titans will be scraping the bottom of the barrel again at WR behind A.J. Brown.

Geoff Swaim and Chester Rogers should see more snaps. Neither will be a viable option in season-long, however. Maybe you can consider them in DFS? Not really. So the Titans should just lean on Brown and the running game against Miami. We saw RB Jeremy McNichols involved in the passing game at times this season. He could see more targets as a result of this news.