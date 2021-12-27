Rams RB Darrell Henderson is being placed on injured reserve

Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. will be placed on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday evening. Henderson was injured in the Rams’ 30-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. He is expected to miss 3-5 weeks due to the MCL injury. We break down what the news means for fantasy football, betting and more.

Fantasy football implications

It’s a good thing the Rams could get RB Cam Akers back soon. It doesn’t appear Henderson will be back until late in the postseason, should the Rams go on a run. McVay did say at the presser on Monday that Akers has a chance to play Sunday vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. If that’s the case, we should still expect backup Sony Michel to do the bulk of the work. Akers is coming back very early for major surgery. He should be eased back into action. Michell will be the lead back. He had 27 carries for 131 yards and a TD against Minnesota.