Kyrie Irving will need at least two weeks after rejoining Nets before return

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash gave us an update on PG Kyrie Irving. Nash told reporters on Monday that Irving will need at least two weeks after rejoining the team until he’s ready to make his season debut. Irving remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, though he could be off the list soon. The NBA limited the amount of isolation time required after a positive test from 10 days to 6 days.

Irving is expected to return and only play in road games while unvaccinated. There’s a chance that could change at some point this season if New York City alters its vaccination mandate. Until then, Irving will be a part-time player. With so many Nets players in COVID protocols and dealing with injuries, the team will take as much Irving as they can get.

The Nets picked up a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day without Irving and Kevin Durant. James Harden is back playing with mostly replacement players and Patty Mills. Bruce Brown being able to return was also a big boost. Still, the Nets roster is lacking in depth behind Harden and KD. Having Irving during road games will be helpful in Brooklyn’s quest for the 1-seed.