Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins cleared to return for Warriors

Golden State Warriors G Jordan Poole and SF Andrew Wiggins were both cleared from health and safety protocols on Monday evening. The two are cleared to return to the lineup Tuesday vs. the Denver Nuggets. Poole will remain sidelined while Wiggins is available to make his return to the lineup. Let’s take a look at the potential impact.

Poole will remain out, so that means we’ll continue to see Gary Payton III and Otto Porter Jr. One of the two will head back to the bench in favor of Wiggins against Denver on Tuesday. Either way, both players remain viable in fantasy basketball — they’re playing too well not to get minutes. Once Poole is back, the rotation gets crowded. Draymond Green being out could mean we see Porter and Wiggins start in a severe small-ball lineup. Jonathan Kuminga is a candidate to start in the front court along with Kevon Looney.