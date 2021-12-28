Best available quarterbacks on the Week 17 waiver wire

We have made it through 16 weeks of the NFL season and the light at the end of the tunnel is shining brighter as we get into Week 17. With the new addition of Week 18, this is not the final week of the NFL’s regular season, but it could be the final week for your fantasy league. If you have persevered into the championships or if you are just avoiding last place punishments, here are four quarterbacks to add off waivers to try and help you get that victory.

Week 17 byes: None

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (41.6% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Next up — LV, @ JAX

While the Colts’ offense quite literally runs through Jonathan Taylor, Wentz has a decent floor. He does have to deal with connecting with receivers in the endzone that cause you to go “who??” after the touchdown, but at least he is throwing touchdowns. The Raiders matchup is fine, but Wentz is a great addition if your league goes to Week 18 with that Jaguars matchup.

Zach Wilson, New York Jets (4.4% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Next up — TB, @ BUF

The benefit for Wilson is that he has two matchups coming up with teams that have either won their division (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and then in Week 18 he takes on the Buffalo Bills who may not be playing for anything at that point. Wilson had a great game in Week 16 that included a touchdown run that went longer than 50 yards. Wilson has improved over his rookie season without much help from his supporting cast. It will be interesting to see how he finishes.

Davis Mills, Houston Texans (1.4% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Next up — @SF, TEN

Mills won’t win, but he is a sneaky good candidate for Rookie of the Year. His team doesn’t have the record to help him win the award, but he has shown the Texans that they aren’t as in dire of straits as they thought for a quarterback in the offseason. His Week 16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers came without his best receiver and a ton of teammates on the Covid list. Mills has two beatable defenses coming up, especially the Titans in Week 18.