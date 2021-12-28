How to watch Houston vs. Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Birmingham Bowl matchup between the Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers. The game is set for 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 28.

The Cougars (11-2, 8-0 American) responded to their season-opening loss with 11 straight regular-season wins which placed them in the American Conference Championship against Cincinnati. They came up short in that game, but look to end their season with a win in the Birmingham Bowl. Freshman running back Alton McCaskill made quite the impact in his first year carrying the ball 175 times for 883 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. Yes, you read that right; 16 rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC) are playing a pseudo home game as they don’t have to go far to get to Birmingham. They didn’t have the end to their season that they hoped for as they lost four games in a row and lost starting quarterback Bo Nix to injury. They performed admirably in the Iron Bowl taking Alabama to four overtimes. On the season, sophomore running back Tank Bigsby had 1,003 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Birmingham Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the bowl game.

2021 Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn

Date: Tuesday, December 28

Kickoff time: 12 p.m.

Stadium: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook Auburn -125, Houston +105